Nanette ready to call it quits as music industry pressure worsens her depression

Not long after she featured as the headliner at the “Feel Good Series”, up-and-coming South African R&B singer-songwriter Nanette announced that she is already contemplating an early retirement as music industry pressure has worsened her depression. “I know to y’all I just started but I can’t wait to be done with music,” she posted on her Twitter account

“In my head my entire timeline is set and quitting music to live a silent life where no one even knows if I’m still alive is my favourite on the list.” I know to y’all I just started but I can’t wait to be done with music. In my head my entire timeline is set and quitting music to live a silent life where no one even knows if I’m still alive is my favorite on the list — . (@officialnanette) August 1, 2022 In a now deleted Instagram post, she took a screen shot of the tweet and wrote a lengthy caption: “My first suicide attempt was at 9. I've been over life as long as I can remember, doing music hasn't done much good for my mental health no lie, I love it with everything in me but I can't wait to service y'all and leave. “Thank you for every drop of support so early on in the journey. Let's make history together. Okay don't pity me and DO NOT comment bullsht saying it'll get better just read and wait for the music video plz.”

Screenshot of Nanette’s post. Picture: Shingai Darangwa. Screenshot of Nanette’s post. Picture: Shingai Darangwa. After signing with global music giant Universal Music, Nanette recently released her debut album “Bad Weather” and is set to release a music video for her latest single “Vent” soon. In support of the album Apple Music featured Nanette in its “Up Next” programme, a monthly artist programme that’s geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising star talent. Over the past few years the “Up Next” roster of past talent has included Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed talents like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Mr Eazi, Khalid and Billie Eilish.

