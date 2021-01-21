Nasrene offers comfort with her new single 'Parties in the Park'

South African singer and songwriter Nasrene is hoping her latest hit single “Parties In The Park” will capture the hearts of fans. The summer banger caught the attention of world-renowned BMG Rights Management, who signed the track for distribution and marketing in conjunction with David Gresham Records. Global record label giant David Gresham Records has produced many local and international artists including Prime Circle, Kylie Minogue, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson and Jesse Clegg. Elaborating on the global deal, Nasrene said: “I was delighted to sign with the company. I knew them for years before I signed and I have always admired the relationships that they build with their artists. She added: “It’s so important to have people who genuinely care about you and your goals and aspirations especially when you’re new to the industry. Of course, the presence that they have locally and internationally is wonderful and is a great platform for any artist.

It was very intriguing to see on her social media bio, the rising star is a “qualified legal drug dealer”. Before imaginations start running wild, she's a pharmacist by profession.

In 2019, Nasrene decided to focus on exploring her artistry.

She was involved in many songwriting sessions in South Africa and Europe alongside global acts from “The Voice”, “Eurovision” as well as “American Idol”.

“I’m still really passionate about health care. I love that they’re both extremely contrasting fields because that helps me challenge my brain to think in different ways.

“Music has always been a release for me and helps me process my emotions. I love that it has the ability to evoke emotion in a listener too and that it could potentially make them feel better or brighten their day," she explained.

The singer describes her sound as “emotionally-driven pop music"

“It’s music that is fun and easy to listen to but comes from a place of meaning,” Nasrene added.

The local star says she draws inspiration from her own personal experiences.

“Every song I’ve written stems from something I was feeling or something I’ve witnessed or experienced at a specific moment in my life,” she said.

“Parties in the Park” was released in October and Nasrene says she’s thankful that she was able to offer some comfort to many people around the world through her “feel-good song”

“Life changed for everyone so suddenly and we wanted to create something that would make us feel happy and hopeful again”, she said.

She added that the uplifting song is about embracing the hard times and acknowledging that the hard times will pass and things will get better.

“I know that 2020 parties were basically non-existent but I wanted it to symbolise the fact that we have the power to make our own sunshine and create our own happiness.”

Her plans for this year include writing and releasing more music.

“I would love to collaborate with more artists locally and internationally and as soon as the world allows, I would love to do live performances.”

Nasrene released her debut EP "Girl with Feelings", which produced the hit single “Love You Through the Pain”, in 2020.