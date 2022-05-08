Nasrene pays sweet tribute to mom in new single ‘Little Things’

Singer and songwriter Nasrene recently dropped a new single titled “Little Things”, which is an ode to her mother and all the mothers around the world. Co-written and produced by David Westmeijer, “Little Things” celebrates all mothers, aunties, sisters and grandmothers for their unconditional love and support.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We wrote ‘Little Things’ during a very difficult period for everyone. We embraced the opportunity to appreciate the little things that matter to us; the people in our lives who support us and make us strong. “This song means so much to me personally, as I wrote it for my mom and all the moms who encourage and believe in their children. The women who inspire, strengthen, and motivate us. I am so excited to release something that I’m so proud of,” said Nasrene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasrene (@nasrenemusic) Nasrene is a pop artist from Johannesburg, who recently moved to Gothenburg, Sweden.

She will spend the next two years in Sweden, where she is completing her studies and writing music. “Luckily for us, Sweden has a superior reputation for pop music! They have some of the best writers and producers in the world, and are responsible for so many of today’s hits,” she said. Nasrene is using her time in Sweden to learn, collaborate, write and release as much music as she can. She describes her sound as emotion-driven chill pop, and is inspired by the likes of Ellie Goulding, SHY Martin, Tate McRae, and Halsey.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It’s music that is fun and easy to listen to, but comes from a place of meaning,” said Nasrene. Nasrene is a pharmacist by profession. In 2019, she decided to focus on exploring her artistry. “I’m still really passionate about health care. I love that they’re both extremely contrasting fields because that helps me challenge my brain to think in different ways.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Music has always been a release for me and helps me process my emotions. I love that it has the ability to evoke emotion in a listener too and that it could potentially make them feel better or brighten their day,” she said. The local star says she draws inspiration from her own personal experiences. “Every song I’ve written stems from something I was feeling or something I’ve witnessed or experienced at a specific moment in my life,” added Nasrene.

Story continues below Advertisment