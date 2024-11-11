Nasty C becomes first South African hip hop artist to surpass 100 million Spotify streams

Nasty C has officially become the first South African hip-hop solo artist to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, marking it a groundbreaking moment for Mzansi’s hip-hop scene. This accomplishment is not only a personal triumph but also speaks volumes about the impact of streaming when it comes to African music.

The accessibility of platforms like Spotify has revolutionised how African artists reach global audiences, and Nasty C’s milestone embodies this shift. Streaming has dramatically transformed the music industry worldwide but its impact in Africa has been most profound. Previously, African artists faced challenges in accessing international markets due to distribution and visibility barriers. With the rise of streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Audiomack, African musicians now have a direct line to millions of listeners across continents, reshaping the global landscape.

Nasty C’s journey from Durban’s underground scene to the global stage has been full of defining moments, and this achievement is perhaps his most significant yet. Nasty C, born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, burst into the scene in 2015 with his mix tape of Price City, featuring the hit “Juice Back”. His music, including standout tracks like “SMA”, “There They Go” and “Zulu Man”, has been pivotal in reaching this landmark. In a 2020 interview with “Forbes Africa”, Nasty C explained his mission: “I want to bring African stories to the world, but I’ll never forget where I come from.”

This commitment to showcasing African experiences has helped him resonate deeply with fans worldwide. The streaming success of African artists like Nasty C highlights the broader global demand for African sounds. Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, commented on this rise, in a 2021 interview with “CNN”: “African music is now a global phenomenon. Platforms like Spotify have opened the doors for artists across the continent, allowing them to reach new audiences without losing their cultural authenticity.”

Nasty C’s success shows that African hip-hop has not only arrived on the world stage but that it is here to stay. The South African hip-hop scene has come a long way since the pioneering days of artists like HHP and Pro Kid. Reflecting on this progress, in 2019, DJ Ms Cosmo told “The Citizen”: “Nasty C’s success is a symbol of what South African hip-hop can achieve. It’s no longer about imitating anyone; it’s about our unique stories breaking barriers.”