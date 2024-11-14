Nasty C leads the charge: South African hip hop's global influence

South African hip hop is still running the show and it’s clear that local artists are carving out a major place for themselves on the global music scene. Nasty C has just made history by becoming the first South African hip hop solo artist to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, a milestone that highlights the growing influence of SA hip hop.

However, Nasty C is not the only artist shining in this vibrant genre. Renowned rappers such as Kwesta, AKA, and K.O have been pivotal in creating a thriving hip hop scene that continues to attract a dedicated fan base across continents. Each of these artists adds their own special touch to South Africa's music scene, helping to shape and enrich its cultural vibe. 1. Nasty C – 1,542,094 monthly listeners

Setting records and making history, Nasty C leads with over 1.5 million monthly listeners. With hits like "Zulu Man" and the recent "Prosper in Peace", he’s not only dominating locally but making his mark internationally, proving SA hip-hop has global appeal. 2. Kwesta – 902,700 monthly listeners Kwesta’s raspy voice and deeply relatable lyrics have earned him just over 900,000 fans who stream his classics like "Ngud’" and fresh collabs. His ability to connect authentically with fans keeps him right near the top.

3. USimamane – 769,304 monthly listeners New to the scene but making waves, USimamane’s versatility and catchy tracks like "Bayeke" are drawing over 760,000 listeners. He’s fast becoming a name that Mzansi can’t get enough of. 4. K.O – 704,628 monthly listeners

Known for his game-changing hit "Caracara" and 2022’s "Sete", K.O’s influence only grows with time. With over 700,000 monthly listeners, his influence is growing by the day, and he’s definitely shaping the sound of Mzansi’s hip-hop scene. His latest banger, "King Size," features a verse from the late AKA, and the music video kicks off with a throwback to their 2014 anthem "Run Jozi". The iconic shot on the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Jo'burg takes us right back to the classic vibe they created together, showing how their legacy is still alive.

5. Blxckie – 615,650 monthly listeners Blxckie’s catchy hooks and unique style have quickly captured the ears of more than 615,000 fans. Tracks like "Kwenzekile" have become instant favourites, proving his rising influence in the game. 6. AKA – 596,315 monthly listeners

Even after his passing, AKA’s music is still going strong, with over 596,000 fans tuning in every month. Tracks from his last album “Mass Country”, like "Company" and "Paradise", are still hitting hard and keeping his legacy alive. 7. Emtee – 508,536 monthly listeners Emtee recently dropped his highly anticipated album “DIY 3”, and his raw, real-life storytelling continues to connect with fans, keeping over 500,000 monthly listeners loyal.

“DIY 3” made waves by breaking records, achieving one of the highest first-day streams for a South African artist on Spotify in 2024. The standout track from the album is "Wake Up," a collaboration with R&B singer Nanette, adding a fresh vibe to his iconic sound. 8. Cassper Nyovest – 442,461 monthly listeners

Known for his charisma and energy, Nyovest continues to bring fans back with hits like "Doc Shebeleza" and his recent "Pardon My Arrogance". His loyal fan base of over 442,000 monthly listeners shows just how magnetic his presence is. 9. Maglera Doe Boy – 393,584 monthly listeners Maglera Doe Boy is making major moves, recently teaming up with NBA legend LeBron James for a commercial that caught everyone's attention. His real, unfiltered sound resonates with nearly 400,000 monthly listeners each month.

Tracks like "God’s Canvas" keep his fan base growing, setting him apart as a fresh voice with staying power. 10. Tony Dayimane – 382,255 monthly listeners With hits like "Mshunqu," Tony Dayimane is climbing the ranks, showing off a distinct sound that’s captured the attention of over 380,000 listeners.

11. 25K – 324,918 monthly listeners Known for his raw, streetwise lyrics, 25K has earned a following of over 320,000 listeners who appreciate his real-life storytelling. Tracks like "Trap Jumpin" highlight his unique style. 12. A-Reece – 302,691 monthly listeners