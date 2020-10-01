Nasty C scores a BET Hip Hop Awards nomination

Local hip hop sensation Nasty C has nabbed a BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 nomination. BET has announced the nominees for the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards, honouring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories. Best International Flow is a category that will recognise artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. This year’s nominees for the Best International Flow category is South African rapper Nasty C alongside Kenyan hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones. This is Nasty C’s second nomination, having been previously recognised in the same category in 2019.

The two African artists are set to compete with rappers Meryl and Kaaris both from France, British rapper Stormzy, UK’s rising starlet, MS Banks and Brazil’s popular musician and rapper, DJONGA.

Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards Best New Hip Hop Artist, DaBaby, leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods.

Following his win for Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards, DaBaby’s 12 nods include Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Impact Track - “Rockstar (BLM Remix)” and two nominations in the Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, andBest Collab’ categories.

Additionally, DaBaby makes history, with two entries in the Hip Hop Album of the Year category with “Blame It On Baby,” and “Kirk” both receiving nominations.

Roddy Ricch, another 2019 Best New Hip Hop Artist nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods.

Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake for third-most nominations securing eight nods each.

Other notable nominations include Future, who received six nominations. Lil Baby who received four nods.

Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.

The show will simulcast on BET Africa DStv channel 129 at 3am CAT / 2am WAT on 28 October and repeats the same evening at 7.30pm CAT / 6.30pm WAT.