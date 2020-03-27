Nasty C signs with Def Jam, Mzansi celebrates

Local rapper Nasty C has signed to Def Jam Recordings and released his first single under his new label.

Making the big announcement on Thursday, Billboard magazine revealed that the "SMA" rapper had signed to Def Jam Recordings - a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.

Taking to his Twitter page, Nasty C confirmed the good news and announced his new single "There They Go " making its debut on Beats 1 with Ebro Darden on Apple Music along with the music video.

The "Hell Naw" hitmaker also told his fans that they aren't ready for what's he's got planned for the future.