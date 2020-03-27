Nasty C signs with Def Jam, Mzansi celebrates
Local rapper Nasty C has signed to Def Jam Recordings and released his first single under his new label.
Making the big announcement on Thursday, Billboard magazine revealed that the "SMA" rapper had signed to Def Jam Recordings - a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.
Taking to his Twitter page, Nasty C confirmed the good news and announced his new single "There They Go " making its debut on Beats 1 with Ebro Darden on Apple Music along with the music video.
The "Hell Naw" hitmaker also told his fans that they aren't ready for what's he's got planned for the future.
#ThereTheyGo YOUTUBE LINK IN MY BIO!!! GOING LIVE ON @beats1official @oldmanebro at 9:30PM ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SO8yIEz6i1— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) March 26, 2020
ITS OFFICIAL!!!!!!! U haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson shit I swear!!. Phalaza 🤮 #ThereTheyGo @defjam as’pheke pic.twitter.com/9GzCJUZQNy— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) March 26, 2020
Fans and local celebrities such as Boity, Black Coffee, Major League, Maps Maponyane and Emtee congratulated him, along with celebrating him taking his music to the States.
Nasty C x Def Jam!!! That's big, and he deserves every bit of it!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Shout out to the young king @Nasty_CSA 👑🇿🇦— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) March 26, 2020
Well done King..!!!!!— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 26, 2020
Nasty C is officially a Def Jam artist! WILD!!! 😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 26, 2020
Junior mom is working very hard. blessings on top of blessing. Keep going Ngcobo. ✊🏾 @Nasty_CSA— MAJOR LEAGUE. (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 26, 2020
Lead the way gang @Nasty_CSA ❤️— BRANDNEWDAY (@emteethehustla_) March 27, 2020
BLACK EXPERIENCE!!! Having to think that Nasty C was criticized for not signing with Roc Nation, little did everyone know that God had even bigger plans for the kid. Patience is a virtue. Shine brother shine.👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ImLxRUcUPw— #LOCKDOWNHOUSEPARTY (@lungstrreal) March 27, 2020
Congratulations to Nasty C on his new deal with Def Jam Records. You made S.A.🇿🇦 proud— 🇿🇦❤🇿🇦✌ Ntandokazi✌🇿🇦❤🇿🇦 (@Lwazi36257162) March 27, 2020
Nas, Fabulous, jaddakiss, Big Sean, Missy Elliot, Rihanna, Justin bieber, Kendrick Lamar just to name the few from Def Jam Records
Nasty C is only 23 years old & just signed to def jam.— JnzBeats™ (@JnzBeats) March 26, 2020
Nasty C signing for Def Jam is the good news I needed during this tough time.Drop the album now😑 pic.twitter.com/Mg82iAtzu4— Koketso (@Koketso3x1) March 26, 2020