Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo light up KZN Entertainment Awards

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Khuzani and DJ Sithelo dominated the inaugural KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA), that was held at the prestigious ceremony held at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, December 15.

The awards are dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Mzansi’s faves Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi, the awards ceremony was a night to remember as the guests witnessed electrifying performances from the province’s best.

Durban-kwaito pioneers Big NUZ alongside DJ Tira took the crowd down memory lane with their hit single Umlilo.

Also part of the opening performance were L'vovo Derrango with Zakes Bantwini with Resista, Malini and DJ Bongz with Thina Sobabili.

Other performers on the night included Nomcebo Zikode, Khuzani, Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, Sithelo and Skyy Wanda.

KZNEA chairman Xolani Majozi said: "After many sleepless nights our dream of honouring our own has been achieved.

“KZN is rich in arts and music and tonight was a testament to this.

“We aim to grow and inspire young kids that it is possible.

“Congratulations to all the winners."

Check out the full list of winners below:

Newest Find: Sithelo the DJ

KZN Most Loved: Khuzani

Event of the Year: Impucuzeko

Best Promoter: Dogg Durban

Special Achievement Award: Black Coffee

Special Achievement Award: DJ Tira

Special Achievement Award: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Special Achievement Award: Mbongeni Ngema

Coolest Hangout Spot: Eyadini Lounge

KZN Most Loved Cousin: Bonang Matheba

Best Entertainment Writer: Charles Khuzwayo

Best Maskandi: Khuzani

Best Telenovela: Imbewu

Best Club DJ Female: Sithelo the DJ

Best Producer: Mondli Ngcobo

Best Club Male DJ: Dlala Thukzin

Best Female Artist: Nomcebo Zikode

Best Male Artist: Sjava

Best Radio Presenter Female: Jacinta Ngobese

Best Radio Presenter Male: Tshatha Ngobe

Best Comedian: Siyanda Maphumulo

Best Female Actress: Dawn Thandeka King

Best Male TV Presenter: Robert Marawa

Best Female TV Presenter: Pearl Thusi

Best Male Actor: SK Khoza

Best Trophy makers: The MakerSpace Team

Babes Wodumo

