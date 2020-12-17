Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo light up KZN Entertainment Awards
Khuzani and DJ Sithelo dominated the inaugural KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA), that was held at the prestigious ceremony held at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, December 15.
The awards are dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.
Hosted by Mzansi’s faves Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi, the awards ceremony was a night to remember as the guests witnessed electrifying performances from the province’s best.
Durban-kwaito pioneers Big NUZ alongside DJ Tira took the crowd down memory lane with their hit single Umlilo.
Also part of the opening performance were L'vovo Derrango with Zakes Bantwini with Resista, Malini and DJ Bongz with Thina Sobabili.
Other performers on the night included Nomcebo Zikode, Khuzani, Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, Sithelo and Skyy Wanda.
KZNEA chairman Xolani Majozi said: "After many sleepless nights our dream of honouring our own has been achieved.
“KZN is rich in arts and music and tonight was a testament to this.
“We aim to grow and inspire young kids that it is possible.
“Congratulations to all the winners."
Check out the full list of winners below:
Newest Find: Sithelo the DJ
KZN Most Loved: Khuzani
Event of the Year: Impucuzeko
Best Promoter: Dogg Durban
Special Achievement Award: Black Coffee
Special Achievement Award: DJ Tira
Special Achievement Award: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Special Achievement Award: Mbongeni Ngema
Coolest Hangout Spot: Eyadini Lounge
KZN Most Loved Cousin: Bonang Matheba
Best Entertainment Writer: Charles Khuzwayo
Best Maskandi: Khuzani
Best Telenovela: Imbewu
Best Club DJ Female: Sithelo the DJ
Best Producer: Mondli Ngcobo
Best Club Male DJ: Dlala Thukzin
Best Female Artist: Nomcebo Zikode
Best Male Artist: Sjava
Best Radio Presenter Female: Jacinta Ngobese
Best Radio Presenter Male: Tshatha Ngobe
Best Comedian: Siyanda Maphumulo
Best Female Actress: Dawn Thandeka King
Best Male TV Presenter: Robert Marawa
Best Female TV Presenter: Pearl Thusi
Best Male Actor: SK Khoza
Best Trophy makers: The MakerSpace Team