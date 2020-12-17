Nasty C, Sjava, Babes Wodumo light up KZN Entertainment Awards

Khuzani and DJ Sithelo dominated the inaugural KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards (KZNEA), that was held at the prestigious ceremony held at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, December 15.

The awards are dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Mzansi’s faves Somizi Mhlongo and Pearl Thusi, the awards ceremony was a night to remember as the guests witnessed electrifying performances from the province’s best.

Durban-kwaito pioneers Big NUZ alongside DJ Tira took the crowd down memory lane with their hit single Umlilo.

Also part of the opening performance were L'vovo Derrango with Zakes Bantwini with Resista, Malini and DJ Bongz with Thina Sobabili.