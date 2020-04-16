Nasty C vs Emtee IG battle divides Twitter
From Rollup to Juice back ,for me this was one of the Most exciting come ups in the history of SA HIpHop ,Glad we got to witness 🔥🔥 https://t.co/6MFPLdGUCU tomorrow we taking it back there 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/OhqMLrmMOv— #RightNowReloadedOutNow (@GeminiMajor) April 15, 2020
Ladies and Gentleman.@GeminiMajor and I bring you a classic night this Thursday. We got @Nasty_CSA and @emteethehustla_ facing off!!!! This one is a special one, make sure you RT share and follow @nasty_csa & @emteethehustla on IG to Tune in Live tomorrow 🔥🙆🏾♂️🤯 pic.twitter.com/IJbgJ06EEM— Tweezy 🐐 (@TweezyZA) April 15, 2020
Emtee_Ubuya Nini🔥— T H A P E D I🐜 (@TheOrdinaryPadE) April 16, 2020
Emtee _Jets
Emtee_Where were you
Emtee _Fugeyzi
Emtee_My people
Emtee_I tried
Emtee_Wave
Emtee_Mama
Emtee_My way ft Sims🔥
Emtee_Abantu
Emtee_Feel me now
Emtee _Ready
Emtee_Thank you@emteethehustla_ We appreciate you King. #emtee pic.twitter.com/95eTBKkF1Q
Nasty c is by far the best compared to emtee y.the Zulu man with some power has been consistent ever since he showed up our screen maybe if compared to cassper I'd understand but his goat to him even pic.twitter.com/QkkFHTnUGa— MTHC🇿🇦 (@boiza_85006) April 16, 2020
Emtee’s catalogue is 90% hits. Unreal.— Vincent (@VincentJurist) April 16, 2020
Features too easy win for Nasty C— Fucken_Relax! (@fucken_relax) April 15, 2020
PARTICULA
SAID
COOLEST KID IN AFRICA
JUICE BACK
HELL NAW
SMA
KING
#emtee knows how to do an album.— FrankChilli (@frank_chilli) April 16, 2020
But, #NastyC is a better rapper.
Greatest of all time— Khekhe (@JezzySH) April 16, 2020
A fav 💯🤴🏾🎶#Emtee