Emtee and Nasty C. Picture: Instagram
Nasty C vs Emtee IG battle divides Twitter

Local producers Gemini Major and Tweezy announced that they will be hosting an Instagram Live battle between two Mzansi hip-hop stars Nasty C and Emtee. 

The Instagram Live battle will take place on Thursday night, April 16 at 10pm and Mzansi is already gearing up for this history in the making event.

Taking to their respective social media platforms on Wednesday, the musos shared the exciting news, : “From Rollup to Juice back ,for me this was one of  the Most exciting come ups in the history of SA HIpHop ,Glad we got to witness  http://10.PM tomorrow we taking it back there ,” tweeted Gemini Major.

Shortly afterwards, Tweezy also shared on his timeline: “Ladies and [email protected] and I bring you a classic night this Thursday. We got @Nasty_CSA and @emteethehustla_ facing off!!!! This one is a special one, make sure you RT share and follow @nasty_csa & @emteethehustla on IG to Tune in Live tomorrow."

The announcement created a social media storm, with fans of the duo expressing their excitement.

Commenting on Instagram, fellow musician DJ Milkshake wrote: " Yoh Yoh Yoh""

"LETS GO‼️," added Z ulu Mkhathini, formerly known as Dash from the hip-hop trio Dreamteam.

Fans wait with bated breath for the battle in a few hours. 

Many are making their predictions based on the rappers' fiery catalogues. 

Below are some Twitter reactions as many are already divided on who's going to take the crown.  

