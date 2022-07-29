Nay Maps taps into his musical side with debut single ‘I’ll Be There’

Actor Nkosinathi Maphalala, aka Nay Maps, is the latest Mzansi actor to tap into his vocal abilities and launch a musical career. Earlier this week, the former "Uzalo" actor launched his official debut single, titled "I’ll Be There".

The single's launch was an intimate event at White Lounge in Sunninghill, with the guest list including Nay Maps’ close friends, family, celebrities, and a few members of the media. Throughout his career, Maps has given fans a taste of his musical talent, be it on the piano or vocals behind the microphone. “As a boy growing up, my parents would make me sing at events and push me to perform on stage as they saw the gift I possessed with music and storytelling,” said Maps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y M A P S (@naymaps) “I’ll Be There” was an illustration of how two people are looking to be in a relationship. All they have is each other’s world. The song also has a personal connection to the actor's own dating life, where he discovered that some women he had been in a relationship with feared losing him, thinking that because he’s in the limelight, the relationship would be hard. “I am excited and truly honoured to share this intimate piece of me with the people I love the most, my family and friends and I hope that the rest of South Africa will also appreciate what I have been meaning to share with them for such a long time now, my music,” he said.

Just because the good-looking actor is now singing doesn't mean he is turning away from the screens. He is currently preparing for season two of “Umkhokha” on Mzansi Magic and Showmax. “There are a few things in the pipeline that cannot be mentioned for now, be on the lookout for more exciting projects that I’ll be sharing when the time is right,” he added.