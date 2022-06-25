Ndlovu Youth Choir headlines the global ‘Sounds of Celebration’ concert

Some of the international acts include the Vienna Boys Choir from Austria, the Pipes and Drums of Queen Victoria School from Scotland, and Michael Levine. Education Africa is closing off Youth Month on a high note with its international concert “Sounds of Celebration” set to take place on Sunday, June 26.

This year's star-studded line-up includes the internationally recognised Ndlovu Youth Choir, music duo Pops Mohamed and Dave Reynolds and classical marimba queen Magda d Vries. Some of the international acts include the Vienna Boys Choir from Austria, the Pipes and Drums of Queen Victoria School from Scotland, and Michael Levine, composer and violinist from the US. Education Africa’s Marimba hub bands; Masibambane College from Orange Farm, John Wesley Community Centre from Etwatwa, Dominican School For Deaf Children in Hammanskraal, MCK Special Needs School from Lenasia, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Vrededorp and Protea Glen, Goede Hoop from Reiger Park, as well as the Alumni All-Stars Marimba Band will also take part in the event.

John Wesley Community Centre Marimba Band. Picture: Supplied Under the theme “That’s Life”, the 9th instalment of the Education Africa virtual concert will premiere for viewing at 5pm and the video will be available for on-demand viewing for seven days after the premiere. The concert further seeks to give young South Africans and the global community the opportunity to celebrate social cohesion through music. The young participants will have the exciting opportunity to showcase their talents by collaborating with internationally recognised performers on a virtual stage.

“We are extremely excited to have our newly formed Alumni Marimba Band performing with the legendary award-winning duo: Pops Mohamed and Dave Reynolds,” says Musical Director and Education Africa Marimba specialist, Joan Lithgow. Sounds of Celebration have friends in different parts of the world like the US, Germany, the UK and Vienna. “Staging the celebratory concert in the month of June is no coincidence,” adds Lithgow.

"June 16th is Youth Day, a historically significant day in the history of South Africa, and a great deal of focus shifts to the youth at this time as South Africans celebrate and reflect on their contribution to freedom for all in South Africa. “Education Africa is all about empowering our youth to become better citizens through our various projects. Our Holistic Marimba Training Programme that is implemented in our Marimba Hubs does just this. We offer hope and artistic opportunities through our 19 Marimba Hubs,” she said. Sounds of Celebration is the brainchild of Education Africa, which also celebrates 30 years of consistently playing its part in making real change happen in society.

