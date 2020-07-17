Ndlovu Youth Choir host Mandela Day online concert

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gaining popularity after entering, "America's Got Talent", the Ndlovu Youth Choir have not stopped mesmerizing the world with their beautiful choreography and infectious energy. Now as South Africans celebrate Mandela Month, the choir have released a new single titled "We Will Rise". A song aimed to uplift and celebrate how far we have come as a country. The single voices words of strength and faith with lyrics such as “We’ll get through this, We’ve been through so much more, Keep the faith, singalong tomorrow will come, Be strong be brave together we will rise”. The choir said the song is a tribute to South Africans resilience and Ubuntu.

“We Will Rise is a tribute to the spirit of South African resilience and Ubuntu. Our nation has faced innumerable challenges that always seem insurmountable at first, until we come together and rise above them. This song seeks to inspire us to rise above these trying times, but is especially to encourage our friends and colleagues in the arts and entertainment world who are without work. This too shall pass. We Will Rise”," they said.

On Saturday, July 18, the choir will be breaking boundaries with their highly anticipated Mandela Day live streamed concert, in partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation. The performance will be filled with fun, energetic choreography and all the best "Ndlovu Choir" hits fans have come to know and love.

Tickets can be purchased from Computicket at R80.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most loved choirs.

Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerising choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.

Listen to the track here:

* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay