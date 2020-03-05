Ndlovu Youth Choir promises a lot of energy at CTIJF

The Ndlovu Youth Choir won hearts across the globe when they appeared on "America’s Got Talent" show. In their Ndebele-inspired costumes, they have been performing to sold-out shows on their first international tour. The choir’s infectious energy and uniquely South African music performance will be gracing the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) stage which will take place on 27 and 28 March at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The group’s toe-tapping, energetic South African music, ranging from afro pop classics to traditional as well as original compositions is blended into mesmerising choreography. The festival’s artist line-up is very rich - showcasing some of the best in the industry, with big names such as Judith Sephuma, Jonas Gwangwa Tribute, Sjava, PJ Morton from the US, Jacob Collier from the UK, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler - with special guest Candy Dulfer from the Netherlands, Seba Kaapstad, Lira and many more.

Choir member Nonhlanhla Somo,17, said being part of the group had been a fairytale.

Somo also regarded the experience of "America’s Got Talent" as a “blessing as it showed me how to be the best in the music industry.

“It meant a lot to us. We never thought we could perform for thousands of people and spreading our music is really a blessing. It’s made me grow through music.

“As the youth we must not forget where we come from, everything has its own time we must not rush into things. We must wait for the perfect time and always keep our heads up high. The future is in our hands.”

Conductor and composer Ralf Schmitt said there were treats in store for festival-goers.

“The choir will be doing an exciting repertoire and interpretations of the classics that the choir has been known for, such as Higher Love and Africa.

“We will also do our own original song, Believe. We are excited for this performance because we are doing a special arrangement just for the jazz.”

“Festival-goers can expect a lot of energy, joy, positivity and cool jazz from the songs that people love and know,” said Schmitt.

In addition to the main festival there will also be other events associated with it - the free concert at Greenmarket Square in the CBD, the Duotone Photographic Exhibition and several workshops.

To experience this once-in-a-lifetime jazz spectacular, get your tickets. General access tickets for the festival are available at Computicket at R999 for a weekend pass and R649 for a day pass.