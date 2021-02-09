Ndlovu Youth Choir strike a note of hope with single ‘We Will Rise’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Ndlovu Youth Choir continues to spread messages of love and hope during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, the internationally-recognised group released the visuals for their hit single, “We Will Rise”. The visuals bring to life the lyrics of “We Will Rise”, which remain a constant reminder that we can overcome it all as a nation. This follows the release of their latest album, “Rise”, which dropped in December and has become a symbol of hope and encouragement to the nation. In the song, the youngsters pay homage to artists and entertainers, who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, around the globe.

Commenting on the new body of work, the choir’s conductor, Ralf Schmitt, shared: "’We Will Rise’ is a tribute to the spirit of South African resilience and ubuntu.

“Our nation has faced innumerable challenges that always seem insurmountable at first until we come together and rise above them.

“This song seeks to inspire us to rise above these trying times but is especially to encourage our friends and colleagues in the arts and entertainment world who are without work. This too shall pass.”

He added: “In the song, we pay tribute to the millions of artists, entertainers and crews all around the world that have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Schmitt also paid homage to the theatres and venues that, in spite of the global pandemic, continued to host shows to ensure that the arts and entertainment industry remained alive.

“We also like to honour all the theatres, venues and events companies that show every show is a magical experience.”

The “America’s Got Talent” finalists recently released a new song encouraging all in the country to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This came after many South Africans had expressed concerns and scepticism about the vaccine after its arrival, earlier this month.

“Now that the vaccines are here, let us encourage one another to get the jab and do the ’Jaba Jaba,’” read one of the choir’s social media posts.

Watch the video below: