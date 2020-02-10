Following his standout performance at NYC Winter Jazzfest earlier this month, the visionary South African pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini has announced an April 3 release date for his "Blue Note Records debut Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworlds".
The single from his upcoming album is released under new record deal with American recording label, Blue Note Records.
Makhathini has also released the inspiriting new track "Beneath the Earth" featuring lead vocals by Msaki along with Makhathini's own voice and gently seeking piano, plus a soaring alto saxophone solo by Logan Richardson.
The band also includes tenor saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane, trumpeter Ndabo Zulu, bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell Le Pere, drummer Ayanda Sikade, percussionist Gontse Makhene, and backing vocals by his wife Omagugu Makhathini and their children Nailah, Thingo, and Moyo.
A previous single "Yehlisan'uMoya" (Spirit Come Down) has also been released featuring impassioned vocals by Omagugu.