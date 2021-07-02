Nhlanhla Nciza, Mr Eazi and DJ Aroma collab on new amapiano single 'Breakup Riddim'

Three countries on the African continent have merged in a new amapiano infused love song. “Breakup Riddim” by Ghanaian DJ Aroma featured the vocals of Nigerian hitmaker Mr Eazi and South Africa’s popular female vocalist Nhlanhla Nciza.

“Releasing a single with Mr Eazi has been a back-and-forth conversation, now is the appropriate time. “We couldn’t overlook this chance. Since 2019, there have been a couple of songs we worked on but this year gave us every reason to leap and release this track,” said DJ Aroma. “Amapiano is the reigning genre, hence, we settled on this masterpiece for Africa and the global market.

“It is a song about a broken heart that everyone can relate to”, he added. “Breakup Riddim” is a love song about a man who is desperately pleading for the love, attention and affection of his angry hot-tempered girlfriend. In the single, Eazi narrates how he has been through a lot for her against all odds and wants her to calm down, think about all they have been through and come back to him.

The multi-award-winning DJ and Mr Eazi have a long-standing relationship through their engagement for the Detty Rave Concert and have toured together across the continent. Mafikizolo’s leading lady, Nhlanhla Nciza, was included in the collaboration by Mr Eazi as “he loves Mafikozolo’s songs”. “The song was conceptualised at a point when someone close to me was going through a breakup, and when I heard the beat, I basically put that in the record and made it the main theme of the song. “When DJ Aroma heard the record, he decided it was something,” added Mr Eazi.

“This collaboration came as a pleasant surprise. “As you can imagine, getting a DM from Mr Eazi asking you to feature on his song, in my world, it doesn't happen often. “So naturally, I was nervous but very happy and excited to jump on the song.