Nic Billington explores global territories with new single ‘Homesick’

South African artist Nic Billington is ready to take the global music scene by storm with the release of his brand-new single titled Homesick. In his latest synthwave-pop-inspired track, Billington takes fans on a nostalgic drive down memory lane with melodic sounds of the mid-80s.

Billington says he wrote the song in collaboration with Paul Gala and Mia van Wyk, following a devastating loss of a loved one and the song serves as a “perfect celebration of life and remembrance”. With his recent relocation to Europe, the muso speaks about missing family and friends back home and how’s finding his feet in the new continent. The single is accompanied by slick visuals showcasing Billington and friends on a carefree night out in London.

“I really wanted to capture spontaneity, excitement and fun for this visual, and we definitely understood the brief. “At one point we even put the cameras away and missioned across the city on Boris bikes. I wish the process behind all music videos was this easy-going and fun.” Nic’s innovative plan to create covers and broadcast them on YouTube quickly won him a large online following.

The star even grabbed the attention of American pop icon, Britney Spears, who featured one of Nic’s covers on her official website in 2008. “I’ve been a Britney Spears fan since the beginning of her career so when I discovered that my YouTube cover had made its way on to her official website, I totally freaked out. “When my video got featured, I was inundated with messages and opportunities to further my music career and that is how I was discovered.”

His musical influences include Labrinth, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish. The muso has done features with the likes of Jae, Valeska Muller, Armand Joubert and Jen Su. Billington describes his sound as “edgy, hypnotic and effortless with dreamy synths that evoke the 80s era".