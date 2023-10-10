Nigerian fans demand credit for Tyla’s success on viral hit ‘Water'

Chart Data announced on Monday night that South African singer Tyla was set to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67 with her international hit single ‘Water’. This marks the 21-year-old’s debut on the chart.

The news was later confirmed by @billboardcharts on X (formerly Twitter). “@Tylauraa's ‘Water’ debuts at No. 67 on this week's #Hot100. It's her first career entry on the chart.” .@Tylauraa's "Water" debuts at No. 67 on this week's #Hot100.



Upon receiving the news, Tyla took to X to shout out SA. “SOUTH AFRICA TO THE WORLDDDDD,” she posted. However, her special moment was quickly marred by trolls who flooded her comments and criticised her for not shouting out Nigeria. “Bro you used Nigerian sound so give us to the world,” commented one online user. “What is South Africa?”

Another added, “Nigerians paved the way, South Africans should be grateful.” Like many others in the comments, @officially_kriz claimed that Nigerians influenced the sound on the song. “We Nigerians influenced your song to attain that record. U need to acknowledge us now.”

We Nigerians influenced your song to attain that record. U need to acknowledge us now. pic.twitter.com/pI9mzEXTX4 — Tuchel of Calabar ⭐⭐🇳🇱🇳🇬 (@Officially_Kriz) October 9, 2023 After seeing all the comments, Tyla decided to acknowledge the west African country in her next X post as she shared a white heart emoji and the Nigerian flag. However, this didn’t seem to appease some fans.

“Only one flag but you added plenty flags for South Africa? We don’t want this one.😏,” replied @soyoufoundri. When someone chimed in and asked where she was actually from, Tyla tweeted, “I’m a South African girl born and raised in Johannesburg. This is crazy.”