Nigerian rapper PDSTRN explores street life in new album ‘Rock Paper Scissors’

Nigerian rapper PDSTRN has just released his latest album, “Rock Paper Scissors”. The new album comes hot on the heels of his single, “Idan”, which translates to “boss” in English, which was released in September.

In “Rock Paper Scissors” the rapper dives into the complexities of growing up in Nigeria by merging the rawness of street life with the ambitions driving its youth forward. “Rock, Paper, Scissors” pushes the boundaries of Nigerian hip hop and Afrobeats by showcasing PDSTRN's storytelling prowess, penchant for dark tones, and ability to flow effortlessly over expansive beats. “The album isn’t just a collection of tracks, it’s a journey—a deeply personal one that invites listeners to walk alongside me through the hustle, the love, the uncertainty, and the resilience that shaped my life,” said PDSTRN.

The 7-track project is a culmination of over 11 months of recording and refining. Blending modern rap with indigenous inspirations, "Rock Paper Scissors," which has its roots in the core of Nigerian culture, connects local and global listeners. The album features a dynamic team of producers, including Decs, Motion and Bakaa.

Among the standout tracks is “Letter 222 Dele” featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Ayo Maff. “The song is a heartfelt ode to loved ones in prison and challenging the stereotypes surrounding street life,” he said. In “Memories”, PDSTRN reveals a very intimate side as he reflects on his journey with the voice of his grandmother woven into the song's skit.

According to a statement “Rock Paper Scissors” is unfiltered, allowing PDSTRN to “express the reality of being a Nigerian kid with dreams beyond his environment” “Each track tells a story, not just about my life but about the lives and experiences of countless others who share the same streets, dreams, and struggles. The album delivers a 360-degree view ... It’s raw, uncut, and powerfully authentic,” he said. In addition to music, “Rock Paper Scissors” gives listeners a glimpse into the streets of Lagos, a glimpse into PDSTRN's life, and a message of hope and ambition to listeners.