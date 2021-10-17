Nina Stamper releases new single 'Language of Love'

Celebrated Cape Town singer and songwriter Nina Stamper returns to the spotlight this with the release of her latest single, “Language of Love”. Stamper, who hails from Gugulethu in the Western Cape, is ready for the South African audience to finally hear what she has been working on in the studio during the pandemic.

She previously released two music albums: “Unleashed” (2012) and “Ewe#Yes” (2017). At best, Stamper’s music can be described as global, which combines a variety of different styles and influences. She fuses Afro-Soul, jazz, pop and even house music into all her songs and demonstrates the flexibility and versatility usually associated with seasoned musicians.

Stamper describes this single as an “empowering song”. “For me, writing this song felt easy to do, and I felt a great sense of validation in bringing this song to life. “I don't negate the role of our male counterparts, but the song starts out by addressing any insecurities our male counterparts might have.

“It tells them that, look, we want you in our lives, but we just recognise love in a different way. “Also, the song addresses the narrative about women being rocks, so here I try to remove that pressure from women by saying, I'm not actually a rock, I just want to be loved and treated fairly,” she said. Her music reflects her journey through life and aspirations of becoming a musician.

She shares her lessons through her songs and hopes to capture her audience through her thought-provoking lyrical content and melodies. “This song proves that my feelings, desires, aspirations and my being is honoured. “It means I am recognised in my own relationships, and I get as much as I give.

“It means I honour and support my partner, and we have mutual understanding and respect for one another,” she added. Her aim is to inspire people who want to live their passions to push hard and not be bound by any limitations imposed by society, including through tough times right like, like the current global pandemic. “The world is facing so many challenges right now.

“The pandemic is just an added challenge to already existing problems that people are facing each and every day. “I feel like if people are secure in their love for one another, we can face difficult things and overcome them. “Love feeds our souls, and I believe that it strengthens us. If we can focus on loving one another in the way we recognise love, we will overcome it,” she said.