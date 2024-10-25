Nomcebo Zikode, Naija’s Fireboy DML and Kenya’s Sofiya Nzau combine to bring African heat with latest single

Africans are taking the music industry by storm as South African singer and Grammy winner, Nomcebo Zikode, has featured Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML and Kenyan singer and songwriter, Sofiya Nzau on their new three-step dance song, “Meta”. “Meta” is a combination of afro tech, amapiano, and broken beat that embodies the rich diversity of African music and showcases the innovative spirit of African artists.

The release of this single marks the acceptance of the three-step genre in the African music industry. Three-step is a genre that embraces diversity and creativity as it blends afro tech, amapiano, and broken beat, with contemporary influences - which creates a sound that is both fresh and deeply rooted in cultural musical heritage. Zikode took to Instagram to announce that the single is out and wrote, “Power of 3. A beautiful bridge connecting the sounds, languages, and cultures of South, West, and East Africa.

“Harmony manifesting unity over the infectious vibrations of 3-step.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) “I am a strong supporter of collaboration in the music industry, so I am incredibly happy to have worked with my fellow African artists. Fireboy DML and Sofiya.

“This song is a celebration of our different sounds coming together so beautifully, representing the richness of our African culture and how connected we all are,” Zikode said. Nigeria’s sensation, Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, shared that exploring the African three-step genre has been an exciting challenge for him. “It pushed my boundaries and exposed me to a whole new vibe. Collaborating on this track has really stepped up my artistry” he says.

Fireboy DML was nominated for the BET Awards in 2022 under the category of Best International Act. He also performed at the BET Awards in the same year, which made him the first Afro-beats artist to perform at the BET Awards. “Working alongside these incredible giants in the African music scene has been an absolute dream. I am so proud of what we have created together!” Kenyan singer, Sofiya Nzau shared. Nzau is an Afropop singer who became a viral sensation in 2023 on Tiktok after a Brazilian Dj took her song “Mwaki” and remixed it into a genre called house music. House is a genre of electronic dance music.