Nomcebo Zikode reveals ownership drama over ‘Jerusalema’ has intensified

Nomcebo Zikode has revealed that the ownership battle between her and Master KG over the hit single “Jerusalema” is far from over. “Jerusalema“ was recently certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America certification (RIAA).

Taking to social media over the weekend, Zikode insisted that even though “Jerusalema” continues to enjoy global recognition, she is still not rightfully acknowledged as the writer of the song that has been labelled the international anthem. “I wrote and performed “Jerusalema” in my language isiZulu,” shared the star. “The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest-earning song in South Africa earning Gold Status @riaa_awards.”

She continued: “My story is far from over. I’ve lived an amazing life with great people who have helped me throughout my ups and downs. Despite the fact that some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement. “I am proud of myself and I know that my voice will forever be synonymous with this great accomplishment. Thank you God & thank you to all my supporters. Kazi iyozala nkomoni (I wonder what the outcome will be) 🤔” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) In July last year, Zikode issued a statement alleging that she had not been paid the royalties due to her for her work on the song.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for 'Jerusalema', despite the song's global success," said the star. “I have been ridiculed with efforts to marginalise my contribution … I, as a female artist, can't stay silent on this anymore. The matter is now with my lawyers." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) Master KG responded on Twitter: “Can you confirm if you Not yet Received R1.5 Million So far From Jerusalema???

“And before I Explain many things You Guys Haven't Paid Me For 'Xola Moya Wami" Till date...But you Received money so far From Jerusalema.” @Nomcebozikode Can you confirm if you Not yet Received R1.5 Million So far From Jerusalema???And before I Explain many things You Guys Havent Paid Me For 'Xola Moya Wami" Till date...But you Received money so far From Jerusalema — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021 In November, producer Charmza The DJ served Master KG with a letter of demand over copyright ownership of “Jerusalema”. Charmza The DJ claims the original melody of the composition, beats and the arrangement of the song and vocals were all his original work.

