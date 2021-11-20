Nomfundo Moh: Ami Faku and Sha Sha collabo was a surprise gift

Rising South African star vocalist Nomfundo Moh recently teamed up with two of the most prominent female artists in the industry, Ami Faku and Sha Sha, for her third official single, “Phakade Lami”. “Phakade Lami” has been a fixture on South African radio since its release last month and has been among the highest charting songs on both Spotify and Apple Music's local charts.

“The song is doing great,” she says over text. “It’s been a month and it’s already on +900k views. This is a huge achievement for me.” A mixture of classical R&B and Afropop, the broody single seems to masterfully interpolate popular singles “Something New” by Wiz Khalifa and “Damages” by H.E.R. In just over a month, “Phakade Lami” already has more streams than her previous two singles, which is an impressive feat given that they both did well.

It's not often that a relatively new artist secures such big features so early on. When I ask her how she secured the collabo, she says her management team set it all up as a surprise. “They reached out to Ami & Shasha (as one of the artists I look up to) without me knowing, so it became a surprise collabo. The song needed more feminine touch and the two women were a perfect fit.” She also credits the song’s relatability as playing a big part in its success.