Nomfundo Moh among the rising stars performing at ‘Shanya’na nge White Star’

“Shanya’na nge White Star” (Shine with White Star), the popular music showcase which launched in 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, is set to return for a third instalment. The showcase was reintroduced with a live and exclusive musical experience in Johannesburg last week. Another musical experience is set to be held in Durban on Saturday, May 21.

Last week's Joburg experience was a star-studded affair that featured soulful live performances from the likes of Sino Msolo, Scales and Mthunzi. These live events will be followed by a 13-week series on Metro FM, which will be live streamed on social media and will also give fans the opportunity to win a R5 000 cash prize per episode. The campaign will feature 13 fresh Mzansi talents, including rising stars Kekelingo, Nomfundo Moh and Zuko SA. Fans will have the opportunity to follow their performances on social media.

“White Star has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with local artists,” says Mokhele Makhothi, the marketing manager of the maize meal brand. “During the various phases of lockdown, we wanted to extend that support by creating an opportunity for local artists to partake in the campaign and earn income, while also lightening the mood in the country. “We’ve decided to continue with (the initiative), giving new talent a national platform and keeping fellow South Africans entertained and close to the heart of local music,” says Makhothi.

Some of the notable artists to feature and benefit from the initiative include the likes of Langa Mavuso, Ami Faku, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Simmi, Encore, Soul Kulture, Ayanda Jiya, Zarcia, Mlindo The Vocalist and Manana. Now in an extended format, “Shay’na nge White Star” will allow lucky fans to get to be part of the live audience and to meet their favourite artists at each musical experience. "The idea behind the campaign is that the more South Africans listen to and support local music, the more local content will be played on radio and TV, helping all our favourite artists to emerge from the dry season caused by Covid.

