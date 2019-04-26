Legendary singer Steve Kekana, keep the audience on their feet with his 'Take your love and keep It' song, at the 25th SA Music Awards nominee event in Alberton, Johannesburg. Photo: ANA

Johannesburg - The North West province is ready to host an extremely beautiful, elaborate 25th edition of the South African Music Awards (Sama).

"We are saying previously we hosted successfuly, this year we are going to be more magnificent. We are also saying the financial injection that we are putting in hosting this event is just a pittance what is important is the happiness that we see in the face of our artist, our musicians," said Alex Sekati, director in the North West department of culture, arts and traditional affairs in the Bojanala District.

He was speaking at the launch of the Sama 25 nominee event in Alberton, east of Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The announcement of the Sama nominee returned to Alberton, where the event was first held in 1994.

"The legacy programme that we are leaving behind are such that we cannot live without, even after our association comes to an end, because all association come to an end whether we die ... We want to believe that the legacy that shall be left by this arrangement or partnership shall be forever.

"We are asking all of you to please bring your wallets bring, do not forget your credit cards, come and spend money entirely in the North West. Our province is the only province where you can sleep and leave the window opened, it is the only province where you can leave your car unlocked," Sekati said amid laughter from the audience.

"We are saying do not come on the 31st [May] come a week before so that you can come to spend time in our beautiful province. We are not called Bojanala [tourism] District for nothing."

The 25th edition of the Sama would be held at the Sun City resort on 31 May and 1 June.

Black Coffee stamped his authority on the local music scene when he walked away with an impressive five nods at the nominee announcement.

The internationally acclaimed DJ’s album "Music is King" secured him spots in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Dance Album. 

He also scored a double nomination in the Collaboration of the Year award, first for Drive featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu and second for "Wish You Were Here" featuring Asanda Lusaseni-Mvana.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees.

"We are proud of this nomination list which we believe is a fair reflection of the artists who made a good impact in the industry and had music lovers entertained," said Sibisi. 

"The stage is set for a showdown as we start the countdown to Sun City for the final awards show. We salute all the nominees and send out best wishes to all."   

The audience was treated to a toast of different musicians on stage, legendary singer Steve Kekana kept the audience on their feet with a classic performance of his "Take your love and keep It" song.

But it was hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp who brought the roof down with their song "Umoya".

See full list of nominees below.

African News Agency (ANA)