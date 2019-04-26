Legendary singer Steve Kekana, keep the audience on their feet with his 'Take your love and keep It' song, at the 25th SA Music Awards nominee event in Alberton, Johannesburg. Photo: ANA

Johannesburg - The North West province is ready to host an extremely beautiful, elaborate 25th edition of the South African Music Awards (Sama). "We are saying previously we hosted successfuly, this year we are going to be more magnificent. We are also saying the financial injection that we are putting in hosting this event is just a pittance what is important is the happiness that we see in the face of our artist, our musicians," said Alex Sekati, director in the North West department of culture, arts and traditional affairs in the Bojanala District.

He was speaking at the launch of the Sama 25 nominee event in Alberton, east of Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The announcement of the Sama nominee returned to Alberton, where the event was first held in 1994.

"The legacy programme that we are leaving behind are such that we cannot live without, even after our association comes to an end, because all association come to an end whether we die ... We want to believe that the legacy that shall be left by this arrangement or partnership shall be forever.

"We are asking all of you to please bring your wallets bring, do not forget your credit cards, come and spend money entirely in the North West. Our province is the only province where you can sleep and leave the window opened, it is the only province where you can leave your car unlocked," Sekati said amid laughter from the audience.

"We are saying do not come on the 31st [May] come a week before so that you can come to spend time in our beautiful province. We are not called Bojanala [tourism] District for nothing."

The 25th edition of the Sama would be held at the Sun City resort on 31 May and 1 June.

Black Coffee stamped his authority on the local music scene when he walked away with an impressive five nods at the nominee announcement.

The internationally acclaimed DJ’s album "Music is King" secured him spots in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Dance Album.

He also scored a double nomination in the Collaboration of the Year award, first for Drive featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu and second for "Wish You Were Here" featuring Asanda Lusaseni-Mvana.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees.

"We are proud of this nomination list which we believe is a fair reflection of the artists who made a good impact in the industry and had music lovers entertained," said Sibisi.

"The stage is set for a showdown as we start the countdown to Sun City for the final awards show. We salute all the nominees and send out best wishes to all."

The audience was treated to a toast of different musicians on stage, legendary singer Steve Kekana kept the audience on their feet with a classic performance of his "Take your love and keep It" song.

But it was hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp who brought the roof down with their song "Umoya".

See full list of nominees below.

🔥Everybody served HEAT this past year, but we are honoured to announce the following as our #SAMA25 Album of The Year Nominees!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/EbM64g9Q2f — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We were never ready for the talent these stars brought in 2018😩 These are the #SAMA25 Duo/Group of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/O6prCundMg — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Nishayile ladies! We are proud to announce these songbirds as our #SAMA25 Female Artist of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/QfVgLQ8fR1 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Kuyafiwa with these guys🔥🔥🔥 Check out the heavy hitters in the music industry are going toe to toe on our #SAMA25 Male Artist of the Year nominee list! pic.twitter.com/AHnsd5AsSu — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

🔥🏆AYEYE, this list is filled with the best talent South Africa has to offer! Congratulations to all our #SAMA25 Nominees for killing the game.🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAYhdBXxvO — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

🚨FIRE ALERT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨

We are proud to announce these music maestros as nominees for #SAMA25 Remix of the Year!🏆 pic.twitter.com/CuKRquJ0FA — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Time stands still when you’re surrounded by the right melodies. Congratulations to these incredible artists for making it as our #SAMA25 Best Produced Album nominees🏆 pic.twitter.com/pVOJTiH5nc — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

There’s nothing as powerful as music coming to life through video! That’s why we’re honoured to announce these groundbreakers as #SAMA25 Music Video of the Year nominees pic.twitter.com/bazjy0HDGc — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

When you come together and be all about the music, all you can do is WIN. Congratulations to these artists on their #SAMA25 nomination for Collaboration of the Year! pic.twitter.com/oFlh5lQjq6 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

To the #SAMA25 Best Live Audio Visual Recording nominees, thanks for making us feel like we are right there with you in the crowd! pic.twitter.com/yfgJGFND2E — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Nothing short of phenomenal! Congratulations to our #SAMA25 Best Afro Pop nominees! We see you shining🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBpa8rojCn — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

A huge shoutout to these jazz legends in the making for coming out on top in our #SAMA25 Best Jazz Album nominees list! pic.twitter.com/KjU6gXnWQY — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

2018 was a year that kept on giving us the best music Africa has to offer. Competition was tight, but these are the stars of our #SAMA25 Rest Of Africa Artist nominees list 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YMllFHTFuJ — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

🏆Siyalilizela for our #SAMA25 Best Maskandi Album nominees! Congratulations! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T0xuRDVhUN — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

To our #SAMA25 Best Traditional Album nominees, we thank you for giving us melodies that keep taking us back to our roots! pic.twitter.com/3u6hNp0zCB — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Congratulations to these #SAMA25 Best African Indigenous Faith Album nominees for bringing the melodies of faith to us like we’ve never seen before! pic.twitter.com/1RprHpSewg — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

These nominees has all the artists who kept us raising our voices to the heavens! Congratulations to our #SAMA25 Contemporary Faith Music Album nominees🏆‍✨ pic.twitter.com/2WNAELJgTD — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

These artists had our voices going higher and higher to the Most High! Praises to the #SAMA25 Best Traditional Faith Music Album nominees! pic.twitter.com/dx85QE4eqo — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Nis’jaivisa kuze kuse! Siyabonga and cheers to our #SAMA25 Best Dance Album nominees! pic.twitter.com/eZv2q8gF0Z — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Hibiiiriii! We searched nationwide and found the best in the game! Congratulations to these artists for killing every note and making it to our Best Kwaito/ Gqom/ Amapiano nominees list!🏆 pic.twitter.com/uZgczjqREU — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We congratulate all the artists who have brought us timeless soul and made it to our #SAMA25 Best R&B/Soul Album nomination list! pic.twitter.com/s1atwaWd1W — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

These #SAMA25 nominees had us feeling irie with their sounds! Congratulations on your Best Reggae Album nomination! pic.twitter.com/s2xwkL0PR3 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We applaud these game changers, bringing a different sound to our music industry! Congratulations to the #SAMA25 Best Alternative Album nominees. pic.twitter.com/t86K6gmmET — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

With nominees like these, who will win? Congratulations to our #SAMA25 Best African Adult Contemporary Album nominees🏆🏆🏆. pic.twitter.com/NCtw66PT3K — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Julle maak ons hart klop! And that’s why you’re a #SAMA25 Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album nominee! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/i9Mh2Huwti — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We show love to those softly swept us off our feet! Kudos to our #SAMA25 Best Adult Contemporary Album nominees! pic.twitter.com/wQ5jtx4E0z — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We could never forget about the baddest in the game😏 These giants are reigning high and mighty in our #SAMA25 Best Hip-Hop Album Nomination list. pic.twitter.com/tIMAATeKBh — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

To these fantastic artists who keep soaring the pop charts, a round of applause for making it to our #SAMA25 Best Pop Album nominees list! pic.twitter.com/lgF3kunXJV — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)