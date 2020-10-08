Nota doesn’t care what Kiernan said, AKA bodied K.O on 'Run Jozi'

AKA was dragged into an old argument over “who was bodied?” in his song “Run Jozi” featuring K.O, by hip hop artist manager Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi and Zingah. Musician Zingah reignited an argument on Wednesday over who delivered the better verse on “Run Jozi”, which was released in 2014. In his view, K.O “killed” AKA on the song. He said the “Supa Dupa” rapper’s verse was “more impactful”. “We ALL know K.O killed AKA on ”Run Jozi”. Killing someone on a song isn’t always about out rapping them. “It’s about the more impactful performance. So as true as everything Nota said was, he still was wrong.

“Kiernan himself knows this as truth,” said Zingah.

We ALL know KO killed AKA on Run Jozi. Killing someone on a song isn’t always about out rapping them. It’s about the more impactful performance. So as true as everything Nota said was, he still was wrong.



Kiernan himself knows this as truth. — #ForTheLevel (@Zingah_LOTJ) October 7, 2020

This came after Nota had a disagreement with Zingah on Instagram Live, stating that AKA did better on the song and that he didn’t care what the “Fela In Versace” rapper had previously said about it.

Since he says “a lot of sh**” and Zingah should listen to what he’s saying.

Nota was referring to his recent appearance on Mac G’s podcast where he explained why AKA “murdered” K.O on the song.

AKA also got a kick out of Nota getting heated in the IG and reposted the video clip, captioning it: “Kiernan said this, Kiernan said that … Kiernan says a lot of things.”

Kiernan said this, Kiernan said that ... Kiernan says a lot of things. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AjbRYZjTmW — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 8, 2020

The Megacy also joined in on the fun and shared the numerous things Kiernan has said.

“Kiernan said, ’See me in the club I’m in my office clothes. No plan B this is all I know,’ ” commented @Nkazie_98.

Kiernan said, “See me in the club I’m in my office clothes. No plan B this is all I know.” — Her Royal Megacy👑 (@Nkazie_98) October 8, 2020

“Kiernan said ’I never panic, I never freeze, I keep it cool cool under pressure’," commented @MoukangweIsabel.

Kiernan said " I never panic, I never freeze, I keep it cool cool under pressure" — 💙Kedibone O le wete💙 (@MoukangweIsabel) October 8, 2020

“Kiernan said, You are beefing with a fruit’,” said @RubuThulisa.