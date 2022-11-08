Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Nota lambastes Sonia Booth for exposing her husband Matthew on social media: ‘She could’ve dealt with his cheating privately’

Sonia Booth and Nota. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Sonia Booth has social media users in a frenzy after airing her husband's alleged affair publicly on social media.

Some social media users such as the ever-so-controversial Nota Baloyi feel that Sonia should have dealt with the cheating matter privately.

Sonia explained in one of her posts why she went public with news of the affair. She wrote that she did give the alleged mistress, Bongani Moller an ultimatum that should Matthew miss their son's birthday she would be doing as she has done.

Baloyi weighed in on the fed-up wife’s decision to air her personal life for everyone on social media to see. Baloyi did not hold back and labelled the author as “an idiot”, claiming that he former Bafana Bafana star is out of her league.

“Sonia Booth is an idiot, what a foolish woman. Matthew Booth is way out of her league always has been,” he tweeted.

“She could’ve dealt with his cheating privately & respectfully like he dealt with hers back when she was young as well as moderately desirable… All this because you’ve expired?”

Not everyone is in agreement with Baloyi’s sentiments and instead have weighed in on the toll that it takes on a person in a relationship.

@HonestlyUghhhhh said, “Cheating is traumatic. Most of us have been cheated on, we know how traumatic this sh*t is! It erodes you from the inside out and just changes you as a human being forever. It bankrupts you emotionally and mentally.”

@AndiswaLinda said, “Cheating is just awful. Absolutely awful. What Sonia Booth is going through is just so painful bandla. 💔”

Would you expose your cheating partner on social media? That is the question that has left social media divided.

