Nota lambastes Sonia Booth for exposing her husband Matthew on social media: ‘She could’ve dealt with his cheating privately’

Some social media users such as the ever-so-controversial Nota Baloyi feel that Sonia should have dealt with the cheating matter privately.

Sonia explained in one of her posts why she went public with news of the affair. She wrote that she did give the alleged mistress, Bongani Moller an ultimatum that should Matthew miss their son's birthday she would be doing as she has done.

Baloyi weighed in on the fed-up wife’s decision to air her personal life for everyone on social media to see. Baloyi did not hold back and labelled the author as “an idiot”, claiming that he former Bafana Bafana star is out of her league.

“Sonia Booth is an idiot, what a foolish woman. Matthew Booth is way out of her league always has been,” he tweeted.