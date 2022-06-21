Nota reacts to Drake's new album: ‘Drake & Beyoncé don’t excite us anymore’

Just a few days after Drake shocked the world with the release of his new dance album, "Honestly, Nevermind" Beyoncé has herself released an equally surprising dance/house single titled “Break My Soul”. The single appears to be the lead single to Beyonce’s forthcoming album, "Renaissance" which is expected to drop on July 29.

The new upbeat dance song sees Big Freedia chanting repeatedly, “Release your anger, release your mind.” Big Feedia took to Twitter to share her excitement. "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honoured to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul“ It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022 “Break My Soul” comes two years after Beyoncé's most recent body of work "The Lion King: The Gift Deluxe Edition". However, the last time she released a solo studio album was 2016 when she released the critically acclaimed "Lemonade".

While the BeyHive is predictably buzzing, SA Twitter seems to be unconvinced by the new single on first listen, and Nota is leading the charge. "South African music has reached the stage where Drake & Beyoncé don’t excite us anymore," he recently tweeted. "I’ve waited my whole career for it to dawn in people that South Africa makes the best music in the world. Amapiano is proof that we are superior. We’re the best the world has to offer Mzansi!"

