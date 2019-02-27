N’veigh. Picture: Instagram

Rising star N’veigh, real name Mpho Oreabetswe Dube dropped his debut album titled "Peanut Butter" on Wednesday. The 13-track album comes just a few months after N’veigh released his N’veigh the surprise EP "No Pineapples On My Pizza," and features AB Crazy, Zaddy Swag and Ginger Trill.

The Mamelodi born rapper shared staged artists such as DJ Bongz, L'Vovo, Tuks, Skwatta Kamp.

N’veigh gained a following for his stellar appearances on JR, Slikour and Tuks albums. 2014 saw N’veigh make an appearance on stellar features including Tumelo’s "Traces of Love" album.

"Peanut Butter" is currently available in all major digital platforms.

It seems fans of N’veigh are already having a jol with "Peanut Butter".

One my fav fav rappers dropping an album namohlanjeeee 😂🔥 https://t.co/TUX5LaJ9UP — Gentle Broer (@AB_juniorSA) February 27, 2019

@Nveigh #peanutbutter album today . album launch tonight in Pta. I got one in there aswel check it out. Hiphop 👊. Congratulations brother ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tpFlIhjXTW — AB Crazy (@tumeloabcrazy) February 27, 2019

