Old skool hits and R&B music as new Joburg radio station takes to the airwaves

Old school and R&B fans in Johannesburg now have a new radio station to cater to their needs. Commercial radio station HOT102.7FM played its first song, “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden and Whitehead on July 1 at 6am.

The station caters to the greater Johannesburg area. Lloyd Madurai, who has been on radio stations like East Coast Radio, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, Jacaranda 94.2 and RMFM over the years in various roles, takes up the position of managing director at HOT102.7FM. ”Today, we change the landscape of radio in South Africa, setting the benchmark for world-class radio, radio of the highest standard.

“Today, we stand proud knowing that a dream has become a reality for many, put together by an amazing team of professionals who are passionate about radio. “A team who still feel the sheer sense of excitement each time the microphone is turned on in studio. “We have succeeded despite the determination of many in the industry to keep us off the air.”

He added that the talented team is filled with joy and pride as they are ready to serve listeners and make a meaningful difference through everything they do. “We are bringing back radio that is fun, meaningful, and most of all, radio just for you. We love the music we play, we love what we do, and the best part is that we get to share it with you every day,” said Madurai. The station boasts a solid programming line-up of seasoned radio professionals, including Tony Murrell, Simon Hill, Bunny Majaja, John Walland, Ragani Achary, Mark Pilgrim, Ursula Chikane, Simon Parkinson, Keo Rapetse, Dylan Rogers, Michael Avery, Carolyn Steyn, Treasure Tshabalala, Kevin Savage, Shane “The Duke” Wellington, Rob Vega, Devon Dalbock, Mzi Kaka, Simone Trethaway and Benjy Mudie.

Their over-arching brief is to have fun. “If we’re having fun on-air, the spirit translates through this magic medium of radio into the psyche of our listeners and uplifts their spirit and makes them feel great,” said Madurai. HOT 102.7FM will also play a meaningful role in the community through its association with the “Hot Cares” Charity.