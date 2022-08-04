One-year tribute planned for amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura

The tragic deaths of amapiano stars Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo, Mongezi ”Mpura” Stuurman, Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD, will go down in the history books as one of the most traumatic events in the South African entertainment space. Mpura and Killer Kau, together with four other occupants, where driving to a gig in Rustenburg when the accident happened near Marikana, leaving six dead and one survivor, on August 7, 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, Killer Kau’s sister confirmed in a statement that the 23-year-old artist and music producer had died. “We received a call on August 9 from a detective informing us about an accident in North West. The detective told us that Sakhile Hlatshwayo was one of those who died,” said Gugu Hlatshwayo. Soweto Music And Entertainment Academy (Sowetomea), a music distribution, publishing and entertainment company will celebrate the lives of the five fallen stars, in an event called “The Big 5, 1st annual Convoy,” set to take place on Sunday, August 7.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, on behalf of Sowetomea, Gugu Seitlhamo said the event aims to honour the lives of the five musos whose lives were cut short on that fateful day. “This is just to celebrate them…it’s a remembrance day. It’s also a time for the families to meet because the closest thing we have to them is one another,” said Seitlhamo. “The people behind this initiative are Soweto Music And Entertainment Academy and the families of the five musicians.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I would encourage the public to come and support the families and remind them that we will never forget their children. If you never got the opportunity to pay your respects last year, then come with your candles, come with your flowers,” she said. The organisation also shared the information on their official social media platform regarding the different meeting points in Gauteng and the North-West Province. According to Seitlhamo, families, friends and fans will host a placement of wreaths ceremony in Marikana, where the accident took place.

Story continues below Advertisement