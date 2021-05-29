Oskido celebrates 26 years in the industry with a star-studded EP ‘Back to the Future’

DJ Oskido marks 26 years of producing hit after hit with the release of his latest EP titled “Back to the Future”.

The new body of work sees the music icon incorporate nostalgic kwaito music with the fresh sounds of amapiano, taking fans back in time when kwaito dominated the airwaves.

The first track is titled “Back the Future”, and it features kwaito legends Spikiri and Professor, alongside, queen of amapiano Lady Du.

In Oskido’s known borderless outlook in music and experimental flair, he joins forces with Nigerian sensual singer and songwriter Niniola to create another amapiano track “Banky Banky”.

Niniola’s soothing voice immediately captivates you with lyrics both in English and her native language Yoruba, on the laid-back, mellow amapiano beats, carrying an already classic feel.

Commenting on the collaboration with Niniola, Oskido said: “I reached out to her (Niniola) about three or four years ago, and said ‘when are we going to do a track together’...we’ve been talking about it and finally the big moment has arrived.”

He continued: “It’s good to see what we as Africans can do together, so this is a special record.”

Another banger on the EP is “Ubambe Bani”, revives the cross of amapiano and kwaito with the return of Lady Du delivering lyrics that pay homage to kwaito artists, the likes of Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, Mandoza and the queen of pop the late Brenda Fassie.

The song explores the era’s overall street culture of dance and of fashion, while also still keeping abreast with how that particular sound of kwaito paved a way to the many other genres birthed over the years, including amapiano.