Paxton Fielies to open Tamia's Cape Town concert

Paxton Fielies. Picture: Ian Landsberg/INLSA

"Idols SA" 2017 winner Paxton Fielies is the opening act at Tamia’s concert this week. The "Last One Standing" singer told the Daily Voice she was overwhelmed at the news.

The R&B superstar’s concert is on Saturday, 23 February, at Cape Town A Track in Green Point.

The 18-year-old admitted she’d already bought her ticket for the show when she was asked to perform alongside the "Officially Missing You" hitmaker yesterday.

Paxton says: “I love Tamia! My mom used to play her songs all the time.

“I was going to go to the concert anyway and now this! This is simply amazing. I didn't expect to be part of the concert."

An excited Paxton added: “It’s really cool to be a part of such an amazing line-up with Lady Zamar as well.

"I'll be totally star-struck when I meet her, I’m such a fan.”

Paxton will be performing some of her current music and will also be spoiling her Cape Town fans with her new material.

"I'm looking forward to showing off my new music and it’s going to be amazing, people are going to love it."

Paxton says she has been blessed to be performing alongside the Canadian star.

"First it was Karen White and now Tamia I’m super excited, I’m probably going to fan-girl her when I see her."

Singer-songwriter Tamia, 43, is getting ready to tour SA with her newly released album "Passion Like Fire".

The new album features her sizzling and soulful mid-tempo single "Leave It Smokin'".

Tamia says: "I co-wrote this song with my good friend, Salaam Remi.

"We always have fun in the studio, so I’m beyond excited to continue my love of music and share my new project."

Lady Zamar will join the concert to perform some of her hits, including "Love Is Blind" and "Collide".

Tickets, at R495 and R895, are available from Webtickets and PnP stores.