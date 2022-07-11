Peter Teanet’s sons Richie and C Boy honour his legacy 26 years after his death

Nearly three decades after the passing of music icon Peter Teanet, sons Richie and C Boy Teanet have vowed to preserve their dad's legacy through song. Richie Teanet, who was just a year old when his father was gunned down by a policeman following an argument in a bar in Acornhoek, Bushbuckridge, says he’s grateful to his father and other musical giants who paved the way for young musicians like himself and his brother.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, from their Bolobedu home in Tzaneen, Limpopo, the brothers said they wanted to take the Xitsonga Disco Music to the next level in celebration of their father’s life. “Our inspirations derive from our fathers' love of music and we grew up with it as we had not had a chance to know him. “It feels like we just inherited his talent. We had to make sure that his legacy stays alive through us and keep his spirit alive,” says the brothers.

“We used to play with the tins before we could even know that our parents were singers and that’s where the love of music developed, we can easily say we were born to be singers.” Asked how they have managed to handle the pressure that comes with trying to fill their parent’s big shoes. Their mother Vuyelwa is an award-winning musician. Dubbed the queen of Xitsonga disco music, Vuyelwa continues to make big strides on the Xitsonga music scene.

“The pressure is too high but we work with a well-motivated team that encourages us to always keep our focus and do what is best for Richie and C Boy.” The duo recently dropped their new track “Matshidiso”, while their hit single “Nunu”, featuring King Monada, is still making moves on the airwaves. The song has also garnered over 1,3 million views on YouTube. Teanet, who died at the age of 30, was dubbed the king of Xitsonga Disco Music. He worked with local artists including Penny Penny, General Musca, Sunglen Chabalala, Candy N'wayingwani, Foster Teanet and Joe Shirimane.

The young musos say while they celebrate what would have been their father’s 56th birthday earlier this month, July is a rather challenging period as it also marks the anniversary of his passing. This year, the Limpopo-born stars are celebrating their father’s life with a remake of his popular track “Jegeketxe”, their father’s “most well-loved” song. “We are soon releasing a song that features artists Thebza M from Durban, Mr Phizzy from Nigeria and Gimbo former 985 Hiphop group member from Joburg.

