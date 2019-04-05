Picture: Instagram

Africa's favourite female DJ Zinhle is currently in Italy on a work trip that certainly has had lots of pleasure. Zinhle posted images on her Instagram account of her and Italian DJ Lil'Popy, who she said she had a dope studio session with.



Zinhle, who recently dropped a collab with Tumza D’Kota featuring Tshiamo, is in Puglia on the south of Italy which is known for its beautiful coastline and food.





Her trip to Italy follows her recent trip to Los Angeles where she attended the Nickolodean Kids' Choice Awards with her baby daddy, rapper AKA.





See highlights of her trip below:



