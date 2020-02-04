Kwesta performing at the Kirstenbosch summer concert. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA)

Local rapper Kwesta performed at the Kirstenbosch Summer Concert series over the weekend to a packed crowd. Taking place every Sunday during the hot Cape Town summer, the concert series has had the likes of Shekhinah, Mi Casa, Tresor and Black Motion taking the stage, with many more artists set to perform until early April.

On Sunday, the "Vur Vai" rapper performed for a packed house where he showcased some of his biggest hits.

Fans at Kirstenbosch - Kwesta performing at the Kirstenbosch summer concert. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA)

Late last year, Kwesta also dropped a new single with American rapper Rick Ross called "I came, I saw" along with a music video

In a video clip posted on his Instagram page, which was filmed in Soweto and directed by Ofentse Mwase, the "Ngud" rapper features Katlehong dancers showcasing their original moves in a distinctly South African backdrop.

The music video celebrates local culture with cars and party scenes.