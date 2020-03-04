PICS: Matthew Mole performs to sold-out crowd at Kirstenbosch

Matthew Mole played to a sold-out crowd at Kirstenbosch Gardens on Sunday as part of their Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series.

Ahead of the show Mole said: “It’s been massive to headline sold-out shows at Kirstenbosch over the past few years, and I can’t believe I get to play at this crazy-beautiful place again."

Over the past year, this multi-instrumentalist has played shows in the US, UK and Namibia but returned to Cape Town to record parts of his latest album "GHOST".

The album is an eclectic blend of folk, electronic undertones and positive vibes, and is currently climbing charts from the Mother City to Johannesburg.

Matthew Mole played to a sold-out crowd at Kirstenbosch as part of their Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts series. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

“'GHOST' is only a few months old but fans have already embraced it in a way I couldn’t have imagined,” Mole has said.

There are plenty of more Sundays to enjoy the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series with some top acts yet to come.

Belting out the summer sounds during March are Prince Kaybee, Sho Madjozi, Sun El Musician and Simmy, Lady Zamar, The Cape Town Opera, starring Ms Pumeza Matshikiza and finally Jeremy Loops.

In April let the highly infectious, smooth-sounding “sax appeal” duo of Andrew Young and Don Vino take you on an energetic and enjoyable, foot-tapping trip down memory lane with a stunning repertoire of classic hits, featuring guest vocalists Amy Jones, Gavin Minter and Selim Kagee.

The concerts are relaxed, open-air and family-friendly, so pack a picnic food basket with refreshments plus a blanket.

You can also pre-order picnics from the Moyo Kirstenbosch Restaurant. Moyo food trucks will also be offering freshly made burgers, boerie rolls, chipstix, beverages and snacks.