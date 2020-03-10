PICS: Sho Madjozi and Prince Kaybee get Kirstenbosch crowd on their feet

Local music artists Sho Madjozi and Prince Kaybee had people at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunsets series dancing in the summer heat on Sunday.

Known for being great live performers, both the "Idhom" hitmaker and "Fetch Your Life" producer wowed the crowd as they performed some of their biggest hits.

Sho Madjozi, as always, donned her colourful stage attire and gave a high energy performance with crowd favourites such as "John Cena", "Wakanda Forever" and "Huku".

Sho Madjozi performed at the Kirstenbosch Summer Concert series. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

While the subdued Prince Kaybee kept the crowd within groove vibe with his bangers such as "Fetch Your Life", "Banomoya" and "Gugulethu".

Prince Kaybee performed yesterday at the Kirstenbosch Summer Concert. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

The audience couldn't get enough of the "Charlotte" hitmaker but taking to his Instagram page he admitted that he didn't enjoy his set.

In the post, Prince Kaybee asked promoters to care more about sound quality at festival typesetting.

He wrote: "We need more promoters that are passionate about Sound both on stage and the PA at Festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday but for the sake of the thousands of ppl that came, the boy had to come out a Boss."