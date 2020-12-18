PJ Powers prepares for world class performance on Starrstruck

Music icon PJ Powers is preparing to dazzle audiences in her first concert since the national lockdown. The multi-award-winning singer will take centre stage this Saturday, December 19 as she performs in front of an intimate audience at the Starrstruck studios. Starrstruck is South Africa’s hottest pay-per-view online entertainment platform that aims to connect performers and fans in a more meaningful way by bringing local entertainment which reflects various cultures to fans the world over. Starrstruck has collaborated with South Africa’s performers to create an alternative revenue stream from digital outlets. Commenting on the show, PJ Powers said: “I’m so excited to have been included on this amazing platform to promote and showcase SA Talent globally. Thanks to Starrstruck for giving us an amazing vehicle from which to deliver our talent.”

With a career spanning over three decades, PJ Powers started as the lead singer of 80’s band Hotline.

Her solo career flourished during the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as “There is Answer”, “Feel So Strong”, “Jabulani”, “You’re So Good To Me” and “World in Union” which has become an iconic rugby world cup song.

Her recent hits include chart-topping singles such as “Destiny”, “Stay” and a remake of “There is An Answer”, a collaboration with the late gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane.

PJ also teamed up to sing a hip hop version of “Jabulani” with the late HHP in 2010.

In April 2017 PJ produced, re-recorded and released “Home to Africa”, a chart-topping collaboration with Ugandan RnB artists Radio & Weazel in Uganda and South Africa.

PJ Powers has shared the stage with many local and international stars such as Eric Clapton, Joan Armatrading, Annie Lennox, Peter Gabriel, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, the Mahotella Queens, Youssou N Dour, Miriam Makeba, Harry Belafonte.

Catch the live show on Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are R100. For more information visit www.starrstruck.live.