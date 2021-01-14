Platinum Music Awards to honour and celebrate musicians from North West province
The inaugural Platinum Music Awards (Plamas) are scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2021. The awards are aimed at celebrating excellence in music by artists, musicians and producers who were born, raised or are residents of the North West province.
The organisers, KST Multimedia, have made a call for entries to be submitted since December. These will be considered by a panel of music, art and culture experts who will vet and shortlist the finalists. The winners will be decided by a public vote.
Some 19 categories, which include Best Dance Album, Best African Pop Album, Best Traditional Album, Best Afrikaans Album, Best Traditional Faith Album, Best Jazz Album, Best R&B/Soul/Reggae Album and Best Rap Album, are open for competition.
In addition Song of the Year, Best Album, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Newcomer and Best Duo/Group will be awarded.
Other categories include Best Radio Presenter, Best Community Radio Station, Best Gospel Album.
Commenting on the event, the spokesperson of KST Multimedia, Sanele Makinane, says: “We are delighted to announce the Plamas. We have assembled a team of competent individuals to ensure that we deliver a world-class experience that the North West people will be proud of.
“We make the call to have our musicians enter their music and stand a chance to be nominated for these prestigious awards.”
Some of artists from the North West province include Stoan Seate, Boity Thulo, Cassper Nyovest, Towdee Mac, Khuli Chana, Mo'Molemi, Tuks Senganga, Jacques Steyn, Mmaausi Lekoma and Luna Florentino.
For more information and entries visit the Plamas website: www.plamas.co.za.