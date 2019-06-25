Holly Rey is this week's guest on Big Little Secrets. Photo: Floyd Matlala



From the SAMAs (South African Music Awards) to creating the song that was on everyone's lips, Holly Rey has become someone that everyone is talking about. For some she's a new face but this is actually a journey that began when she started making music from a young age.

Real name Holly Wasserfall, the Durban native shares with us everything from the close relationship she shares with her family, to how her love for House music was born.





We also chat about what her journey as a part of the music industry from the tender age of 15, has taught her.





Rey bagged SAMA 'Record of the Year' for her hit song "Deeper", becoming the first woman to win the big prize after Brenda Fassie in 20 years.





"Deeper" is making waves on the radio, on streaming platforms and also on YouTube where it's currently sitting at an 5.8 million views.





Listen to the complete podcast below: