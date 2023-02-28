Powerhouse music duo team up on hot new single ‘House of the Rising Sun’

When two powerhouse South African musicians get together, we know its going to be an epic release. When DJ Cosher approached “Idols SA” 2021 winner Berry Trytsman with an opportunity to feature on his new track, the mom of four took up the challenge and together they produced “House of the Rising Sun”.

The single was released on all streaming platforms on February 24. DJ Cosher had a stellar 2022 with the success of singles "Sound of Silence" and "Love Is All We Need". Mostly known for his dance cover reworks, DJ Cosher selected "House of the Rising Sun" a few years ago and began production even before his 2022 hit "Sound of Silence".

DJ Cosher, real name Colin Sher, said: “It's one of the first songs I learnt to play on guitar as a child and performed it many times as a young musician. This specific project has been through many vocalists as I searched for the perfect voice and suitable featuring artist. “After meeting Berry and trying her out on the vocals, I found what I was looking for. The song not only requires a specific feel and delivery, but also a vast vocal range and performance, which Berry got spot on.” Trytsman told IOL Entertainment: “Working with Colin was such a wonderful experience. It was like this track was meant to be, no hiccups and just a smooth sailing collab.

“I feel super privileged to be featured on his new song, and hopefully, this leads to more amazing music in the near future.” Berry Trytsman . Photo Supplied Trytsman was recently released from record label Kalawa Jazmee and is now managed by her husband who is also her producer. DJ Cosher continues: “This opportunity was unique as the original author of ‘House of the Rising Sun’ is unknown, which allowed me to put my own arrangement twist on this public domain folk song.