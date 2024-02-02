Prime Circle announce Gavin Edwards as their new singer

Gavin Edwards has been announced as the new lead singer of Mzansi’s iconic rock band Prime Circle following Ross Learmonth’s shock exit due to “creative differences”. Edwards is a former runner-up on the hit talent show, ‘The Voice South Africa’.

Edwards was previously signed to Brian McFadden's (ex-Westlife) label and brings a rich background from a flourishing career. “My life has been priming me for something bigger than myself, and this is that moment,” said a grateful Edwards in a press statement. Prime Circle's bass player and founding member Marco Gomes had nothing but praise for their newest member.

“Gavin is not only an outstanding musician but also a wonderful person, quickly becoming an integral part of the Prime Circle family.” The band's formidable creativity, energy, and eagerness to perform for their fans have distinctly elevated the recording process. With Edwards on vocals, the band is already set for the release of their first single in March 2024, followed by the global unveiling of the six-track EP titled ‘The World We Know’ in early 2024.

“The seamless integration and synergy achieved during this short period serve as compelling evidence that Edwards is undeniably the right fit for the band,” added Prime Circle drummer, Dale Schnettler. After a remarkable 23-year career, marked by unforgettable performances and chart-topping hits, Learmonth left the band due to creative differences. “At this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on. All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together,” he said in a statement at the time.