Prince Kaybee & Nasty C score EMA nomination









Prince Kaybee has been nominated for an EMA. Picture: Instagram Two of Mzansi's biggest stars have just scored themselves an award nomination at the upcoming Europe Music Awards. The nominations for the global awards show were announced on Monday this week and Prince Kaybee and Nasty C found their names on the list The prestigious awards honour artists and music that greatly influence pop culture. The Best African Act category sees giants from all corners of the continent battle it out to claim the highly contested throne of Queen or King of African Music. Both Prince Kaybee and Nasty C were nominated in the category after a very successful year in their careers. This year Prince Kaybee released "Re Mmimo" which went on to be a hit with a number of singles off the album and he just released "Crossover Music (The EP)" which sees him collaborate with AKA, Nhlanhla Nciza and Indlovukazi.

Nasty C has already been teasing fans with singles from his upcoming album. He released "God Flow" and performed "SMA" with Rowlene at this year's Miss South Africa pageant held in Times Square, Pretoria. The music video for "SMA" has been viewed more than 8 million times.

Other stars nominated in the category are Burna Boy from Nigeria, Harmonize from Tanzania, Togo's Toofan and Teni from Nigeria.

This nomination is not the only thing Prince Kaybee is celebrating. The DJ posted a picture on his Instagram account which shows his increase in listeners on Spotify. This past month the "Gugulethu" hit maker raked in 133 thousand listeners.