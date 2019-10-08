Prince Kaybee apologises for Msaki’s congratulatory exclusion
Hi guys I would like to apologize on behalf of my booking manager for not mentioning @Msaki_ZA yesterday at the awards when collecting the award on OUR behalf, I ddnt know what she was gnna say, I the posted that “WE”(Msaki and I) have won an award. We did not mean any harm🙏🏾— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 4, 2019
It’s all good Kabelo. I don’t mind that your booking manager didn’t mention me, that’s ok. You could’ve done that your post abt the award but it didn't seem like a https://t.co/VBUh294RHH suggest I locate my contribution in the “we”. Even now, you could do better. Understand?— Msaki (@Msaki_ZA) October 4, 2019