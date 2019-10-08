Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram



Prince Kaybee issued an apology for Msaki's omission from the congratulatory post of "Fetch Your Life" after winning House Record of the Year at the Dance Music Awards SA.

The "Gugulethu" star took to his Twitter page to apologise after the initial post regarding the win received major backlash for the omission of Msaki who is the vocalist on the song.





In the post the "Banomoya" hitmaker apologised on behalf of his booking manager, who accepted the award on his behalf, for not mentioning Msaki in for the award they won together. He said he did not mean any harm with the initial post.