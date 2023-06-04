Prince Kaybee drops three new bangers in the build up to the release of his sixth album

Award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, “Music Theory”, this June, and leading up to this, he has released several new singles.
The singles “Amaphiko Ezono” and “Inkumbulo”, features soulful singer and songwriter Azana, with third single, “Oh Boy”, features Starr Healer.
The three singles set the tone for the upcoming album as listeners get to understand the journey of Prince Kaybee, the artists featured and the direction of his album.
“Amaphiko Ezono”, the lead single featuring Azana and is a heartfelt song that anyone can all relate to. The single speaks about the heartbreak and disappointment she feels in her ex-lover as she had invested all of herself in the relationship only for the person to give minimal effort.
“Oh Boy” with Starr Healer is a dance song all about love. In the song, Starr Healer reminisces about the first time she met a love interest and showing infatuation towardshim but he just seems to be lost or confused.
As he seems to not understand just how much love she has for him hence the verse “oh boy…you going around, around in circles”, and she continues to push her love for him but he seems not to accept it.
“Inkumbulo” with Azana is all about seeking love from a special person but all you have are fond memories with hopes of them coming back to you.
The title of the song is also unique in that it can be translated differently by each listener but whether you interpret it as ‘missing’, ‘remembrance’, or ‘memories’ this song is memorable for those who hear it.