Prince Kaybee goes multi-platinum on four singles

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 1h ago

It was announced this week that Prince Kaybee achieved platinum status on four of his hit singles.

“Fetch Your Life”, “Club Controller”, “Banomoya” and “Gugulethu” have all achieved multi-platinum status.

The songs hail from his 2019 platinum album “Re Mmino”.

This adds to the star's already large collection of platinum and gold accolades.

After awarding the star with the platinum plaques, Universal Music Africa took to Twitter to congratulate Prince Kaybee on his milestone achievement.

“Congratulations to the hitmaker Prince Kaybee on receiving platinum plaques for not one, but four of his now platinum-certified singles from his third studio album #ReMmino”.

Last month Kaybee celebrated being featured on Def Jam Africa’s “Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America” album.

The soundtrack list was officially released last month and boasts some of Mzansi and Africa’s biggest stars.

Prince Kaybee, DJ Ganyani, Msaki, Tiwa Savage, Njelic, Nasty C, Sha Sha and Gemini Major are all joined by others.

Kaybee took to Instagram to express how happy he was to see that the world is paying attention to African music.

“Glad to be part of the Coming 2 America soundtrack inspired album.

“THE WORLD IS WATCHING AFRICAN MUSIC.

“Shout-out to the fellow AFRICANS that made it on the Album,” he wrote.

