Prince Kaybee reacts to his song featuring on Barack Obama's playlist
South African musicians continue to show the rest of the world that they are some of the most talented artists around.
From winning international awards to having their songs streamed to millions of people - and now a South African artist has been featured on a playlist of a former US president.
Prince Kaybee is ending the year on a high note after it was revealed that former US President Barack Obama knows his name and, most importantly, listens to his music.
The award-winning DJ could not hide his excitement when it emerged that his song ’Uwrongo’, which features Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku, made it onto Obama's top 2020 playlist.
The list, which are songs that Obama (with the help of his family and friends) put together as the best songs of 2020, features artists from the US mainly, but considers artists from all over the world.
“I cannot breathe,” Kaybee wrote on Twitter when he heard the news.
I CANNOT BREATHE😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/7MLyI1i2Pw— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 19, 2020
When he finally caught his breath, Kaybee expressed his joy at the news and thanked Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku for coming together to make an Obama playlist-worthy song.
“I just got offstage in Zambia and found out that Barack Obama listens to #Uwrongo. First of all shout out to the team, Ami Faku, Shimza and Black Motion. This just made my year,” the DJ said.
Prince Kaybee's ’Uwrongo’ made the cut alongside songs such as ’Savage Remix’ by Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion and ’Essence’ by Wizkid featuring Tems.
In an Instagram video, Kaybee thanked SA for showing his music, and particularly ’Uwrong’ some love. He said he believed it was Mzansi's love for the song that made people like Obama pay attention.
Watch the video below: