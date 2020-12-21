Prince Kaybee reacts to his song featuring on Barack Obama's playlist

South African musicians continue to show the rest of the world that they are some of the most talented artists around.

From winning international awards to having their songs streamed to millions of people - and now a South African artist has been featured on a playlist of a former US president.

Prince Kaybee is ending the year on a high note after it was revealed that former US President Barack Obama knows his name and, most importantly, listens to his music.

The award-winning DJ could not hide his excitement when it emerged that his song ’Uwrongo’, which features Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku, made it onto Obama's top 2020 playlist.

The list, which are songs that Obama (with the help of his family and friends) put together as the best songs of 2020, features artists from the US mainly, but considers artists from all over the world.