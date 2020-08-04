Prince Kaybee, Samthing Soweto, Benjamin Dube dominate SAMA26 night 2

The second leg of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) hit the right note with the melodic sound of multi-award-winning singer Judith Sephuma replacing the disappointing premiere awards ceremony on Monday night. Adhering to the social distancing laws, Sephuma performed her hit track “Maropeng”, from her latest album “Power of Dreams,” in a deserted grand old theatre, accompanied by a contemporary dancer. Platinum-selling artist Ami Faku delivered an emotionally charged and agonizing rendition of “Inde Lendlela". She was supported by two instrumentalists in the intimate outdoor venue under bright lights. Prince Kaybee dominated the evening and took home the coveted Male Artist of the Year accolade for his album, “Re Mmino”.

Bishop Benjamin Dube won the Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for “Glory In His Presence”, he is also a SAMA26 Lifetime Achievement Award honouree.

Samthing Soweto walked away with the Best Afro-Pop Album award for his debut album, “Isphithiphithi”.

Reggae star Bongo Riot bagged Best Reggae Album for “True Stories” while the band Lo-Ghost walked away with Best Alternative Music Album for "Cult Pop".

Lungisa Xhamela of "Idols SA" Top 8 2015 fame won the Best R&B/Soul Album for “My Heart To Your Soul.”

The international renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir clinched the Best Adult Contemporary Album award for “Africa”, while Multifaceted artist Pilani Bubu bagged the Best African Adult Contemporary Album trophy for “Folklore-Chapter 1”.

The hosts were dressed to impress; actress Dineo Langa channelled her inner goddess in a slinky Miss Boss Couture black gown complete with a gold headpiece while comedian Donovan Goliath looked dapper in a CSquared houndstooth jacket.

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe and radio personality DJ Ankletap were joined by legendary gospel singer Rebecca Malope on the MyMuze reaction crew couch.

Presenting the awards radio, Sentle Lehoko and Carol Ofori were accompanied by soulful singer, Langa Mavuso.

Commenting on the show, Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO said: “We applaud the talent that so deservedly got honoured tonight.

“We are proud of their contribution to the local music landscape. We are also grateful to the many fans of music and supporters of the craft who continue to tune in and support the SAMA.

““Here’s to more exciting and beautifully produced episodes of SAMA26 this week.”

*Catch the third episode of SAMA26 on Wednesday, August 6, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30pm.

You can also stream the show on mymuze.com via Vodacom.