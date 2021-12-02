Prince Kaybee says his last album 'fumbled' due to amapiano

Local music producer Prince Kaybee said that his last album “The 4th Republic” didn’t perform well due to the rise in popularity of amapiano. The “Banamoya“ hitmaker dropped his 24-track album in March, and while there were some hit tracks on the album it didn’t receive as much fanfare compared to his previous work.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the relationship with his label, Universal Music, was in a rough patch after a fan asked him if the situation was bad, and Kaybee responded: “It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. i know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already.” Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, responding to a fan that said “The 4th Republic“ wasn’t pushed enough, Kaybee said: ”Yeah it was fumbled, but part of it is the dominance of Amapiano, majority people want Amapiano. “I was playing at a club two weeks ago and a girl approached me asking when am I playing it and also why am I not dancing like Waffles…“

